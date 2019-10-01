Stars' Stephen Johns: Placed on IR
Johns (head) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Johns missed all of last season with post-traumatic headaches, and this move confirms he will also miss at least the start of the 2019-20 campaign. The 27-year-old did not participate in training camp, and given the nature of head injuries, a timeline for his return to the ice is undefined.
