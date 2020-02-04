Stars' Stephen Johns: Planned scratch Tuesday
Johns is a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Johns is still getting back into the groove after suffering from post-traumatic headaches, and the Stars only planned to play him in two of three games during this road trip. He's already skated in the last two contests, recording a goal and two helpers, so he'll watch this game from the press box.
More News
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Two points in win•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: First point since return•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Return spoiled in lopsided loss•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Suiting up for NHL action Saturday•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Four points in minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.