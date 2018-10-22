Johns (head) took part in Monday's practice session without any lingering symptoms from his post-traumatic headaches.

While it's certainly a step in the right direction for Johns, the fact that he has been limited in practice could mean he needs some time before he can return to the lineup. Tuesday's clash with the Kings would seem a little too soon, but perhaps Thursday or Saturday versus the Ducks or Red Wings respectively would be more likely. The final step in the blueliner's recovery will be his activation off injured reserve -- so fantasy owners should keep an eye out for that transaction.