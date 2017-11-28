Johns (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Golden Knights, NHL.com reports.

It's probably best to wait for Johns to play in at least one contest before activating him in daily fantasy leagues since the Stars have the latest game on Tuesday's docket and most lineups will lock before then anyway. Johns is hardly a can't-miss option given his active nine-game pointless streak, though he does have 28 hits and 13 blocked shots over that span for those of you using some of the ancillary defensive categories.