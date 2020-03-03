Stars' Stephen Johns: Ready to rock
Johns (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against Edmonton.
Johns missed the Stars' last three games due to an upper-body issue, but he'll return to a bottom-pairing role against the Oilers. The 27-year-old American has picked up five points while posting a plus-1 rating in 13 games this campaign.
