The Stars recalled Johns (head) from AHL Texas on Thursday.

Johns had a highly successful conditioning stint with Texas, racking up four points in just two games. The 27-year-old, who hasn't played since 2017-18 due to post-traumatic headaches, will remain on long-term injured reserve for now, but Sean Shapiro of The Athletic indicates that he could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday versus the Wild.

