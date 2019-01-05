Stars' Stephen Johns: Recovery still not going well
Johns (head) has experienced a rough recovery and remains without a clear timetable for a potential return, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
This is rather sad because Johns holds so much promise as a second-round (60th overall) pick -- he was drafted by the Blackhawks in 2010 but ended up getting traded to the Stars in July of 2015, adding a mere 28 points over 150 games at the top level. We'll keep you posted if and when it looks like Johns will finally come off injured reserve.
