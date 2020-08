Johns (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Calgary on Friday for Game 3, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Johns will miss his second game due to his undisclosed issue, as Taylor Fedun continues to slot into his spot on the blue line. In 21 appearances following a year-long stint on injured reserve, Johns notched two goals, three assists and 66 hits. Given his limited offensive upside, Johns won't offer much in terms of fantasy value even once given the all-clear.