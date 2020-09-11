Johns (undisclosed) is still considered unfit to play ahead of Saturday's Game 4 versus the Golden Knights, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Johns has been sidelined for nearly a month at this point and the Stars have yet to release any details regarding the nature of his injury or a timetable for his recovery, so he should be considered out indefinitely for the time being. The 28-year-old blueliner went scoreless while averaging just 14:54 of ice time in four postseason contests before suffering his undisclosed injury.