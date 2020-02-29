Play

Johns (upper body) won't play Saturday against St. Louis, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Johns will miss a third consecutive game Saturday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Tuesday against the Oilers. Another update on the 27-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to that contest.

