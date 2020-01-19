Stars' Stephen Johns: Return spoiled in lopsided loss
Johns (head) had two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in 18:29 during Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Wild.
Johns made his first NHL appearance in nearly two years after overcoming post-traumatic headaches. The 27-year-old's last action came in 2017-18, when he posted 15 points, 201 hits, 155 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 75 appearances. He'll likely work in a smaller role initially, but Johns could earn a spot on the second pairing eventually if he plays well.
More News
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Suiting up for NHL action Saturday•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Four points in minors•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Headed out on assignment•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Could start conditioning stint soon•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Makes next step in recovery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.