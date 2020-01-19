Johns (head) had two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in 18:29 during Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Wild.

Johns made his first NHL appearance in nearly two years after overcoming post-traumatic headaches. The 27-year-old's last action came in 2017-18, when he posted 15 points, 201 hits, 155 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 75 appearances. He'll likely work in a smaller role initially, but Johns could earn a spot on the second pairing eventually if he plays well.