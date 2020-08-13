Johns (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Calgary in Thursday's Game 2 clash, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Considering Johns is bogged down in an 11-game pointless streak, most fantasy players may not even notice his absence from the squad. Johns' replacement Taylor Fedun doesn't offer much more in terms of fantasy value, so pursuing other options like Miro Heiskanen would probably be the better play in DFS contests. With the quick turnaround, Johns could also be sidelined for Game 3 on Friday.