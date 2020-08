Johns (undisclosed) will remain on the shelf ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 clash with the Flames, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Johns will be sidelined for his fourth consecutive contest due to his lingering undisclosed issue. Considering the blueliner hasn't registered a point in his last 11 contests dating back to Feb. 16 versus Ottawa, few fantasy players will notice his absence. In his stead, Taylor Fedun figures to continue holding down a spot in the third pairing.