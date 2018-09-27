Johns has yet to return to practice after taking a maintenance day Sunday due to minor bumps and bruises, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars want to make sure John is healthy for the season opener Oct. 4 against the Coyotes, so they are taking a cautious approach to bringing him back from the minor issues. Given that sentiment, there's a reasonable chance he will miss at least Friday's preseason contest against the Blues.