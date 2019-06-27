Stars' Stephen Johns: Skates at development camp
Johns (head) took part in an on-ice session at the Stars' development camp Tuesday, NHL.com's Mike Heika reports.
This is another great indication of the progress Johns has made in his recovery recently, as Tuesday marked the first time he's hit the ice for anything more than a solo skating session in over eight months. The 27-year-old blueliner's status for the start of the 2019-20 campaign is still up in the air, but he's clearly trending in the right direction for a potential return to action.
