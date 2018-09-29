Stars' Stephen Johns: Status for season opener still cloudy
Johns (undisclosed) skated ahead of Saturday's practice session, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready for Opening Night versus the visiting Coyotes next Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The Stars are expected to roll with Finnish blue-line prospect Miro Heiskanen right out of the gate, which seemingly would offset a potential absence for Johns, at least when it comes to attacking-zone contributions. The former has produced only 33 points over his first 150 games at the top level, but Johns redirects a ton of shots (155 last year) and he even doled out 201 hits for the Stars in 2017-18.
