Johns (head) remains without a timetable for his return to game action, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Johns has yet to play this season due to a head injury. The blueliner resumed practicing in late October, but has since stopped participating in on-ice activities, which suggests he likely suffered some sort of setback at some point. Johns should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to resume skating.

