Johns (undisclosed) will be out of action for Game 2 against the Avalanche on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Johns will miss his seventh consecutive game due to his undisclosed issue. Considering he hasn't registered a point since Feb. 16 versus Ottawa, few fantasy players will notice the blueliner's absence. In his stead, Taylor Fedun figures to continue filling out the bottom pairing.