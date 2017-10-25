Stars' Stephen Johns: Suffers concussion
Johns suffered a concussion in Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Stars play next in Edmonton on Thursday, but it's unlikely Johns will be able to play that game, and with the Canadian road trip on the agenda, it wouldn't be surprising if he was sent home to Dallas to recover. Either Jamie Oleksiak or Greg Pateryn will fill in for the time being.
More News
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Leaves game with injury•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Wrecking ball against Colorado•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Will stay in Dallas through expansion•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Leads team in hits, blocks•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Draws into lineup again•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Healthy enough to play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...