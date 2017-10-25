Johns suffered a concussion in Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars play next in Edmonton on Thursday, but it's unlikely Johns will be able to play that game, and with the Canadian road trip on the agenda, it wouldn't be surprising if he was sent home to Dallas to recover. Either Jamie Oleksiak or Greg Pateryn will fill in for the time being.

