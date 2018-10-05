Stars' Stephen Johns: Suffers setback
Johns didn't practice Friday after suffering a setback with his post-traumatic headaches, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Johns is already on injured reserve, and should be considered out indefinitely until the Stars release a potential timetable for his return to game action.
More News
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Moves to IR•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Dealing with post-traumatic headaches•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Status for season opener still cloudy•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Sidelined from practice•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Excited for fresh start•
-
Stars' Stephen Johns: Inks three-year extension•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...