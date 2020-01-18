Stars' Stephen Johns: Suiting up for NHL action Saturday
Johns (head) will play in Saturday's road game versus the Wild, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Johns hasn't played in the NHL since the 2017-18 season as he dealt with post-traumatic headaches, but he'll finally return to action against the divisional opponent. He played two games with AHL Texas to get ready, and he tore it up with four points and a plus-5 rating. He's expected to work on the bottom pairing as well as the second power-play unit.
