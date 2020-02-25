Stars' Stephen Johns: Sustains upper-body injury
Johns will be out of action against the Hurricanes on Tuesday due to an upper-body problems, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports
The team did clarify that Johns' injury was not related to the post-traumatic headaches that previously cost him the entire 2018-19 campaign and part of this season as well. With the Pennsylvania native sidelined, the club will turn to Roman Polak or Taylor Fedun to fill out the blue line Tuesday.
