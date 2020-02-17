Johns scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Johns skated 23:25 in the contest, his highest ice time in 10 appearances so far. He's earned his way into a pairing alongside Miro Heiskanen. Johns has five points, 29 hits, 18 shots and a plus-4 rating and could help fantasy owners in deeper formats down the stretch.