Stars' Stephen Johns: Two points in win
Johns scored a goal and tallied an assist, finishing Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers with two points.
Johns also dished out a game-high eight hits. His two points were the second and third points of the campaign for the Stars defenseman, as Johns began the year injured and only recently returned to game action. Currently skating on Dallas' third defensive pairing, Johns' fantasy value is not high enough to warrant consideration outside of deeper formats.
