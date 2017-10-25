Stars' Stephen Johns: Unavailable for Thursday's game
Johns (concussion) won't be available for Thursday's road clash against the Oilers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The third-year blueliner was limited to 5:32 of ice time Tuesday against the Avalanche, and given the serous and complicated nature of concussions, it's no surprise that he needs to sit this next one out. Look for Jamie Oleksiak or Greg Pateryn to take his spot in the lineup and fill out the bottom pair with Esa Lindell.
