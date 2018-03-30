Johns will miss 4-to-5 days due to his upper-body injury, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Johns will for sure be out of the lineup against the Wild on Saturday, but he should be questionable to face San Jose on Tuesday. Considering the Pennsylvania native has notched a mere two assists in his last 20 games, few fantasy owners will be directly impacted by his absence. In the meantime, Julius Honka will replace Johns on the blue line.