Stars' Stephen Johns: Unavailable Saturday
Johns will miss 4-5 days due to his upper-body injury, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Johns will for sure be out of the lineup against the Wild on Saturday, but should be considered questionable to face San Jose on Tuesday. Considering the Pennsylvania native has notched a mere two assists in his previous 20 games, few fantasy owners will be directly impact by his absence. In the meantime, Julius Honka will replace Johns on the blue line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...