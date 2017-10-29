Johns (concussion) probably won't be ready to play Monday in Vancouver, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Assuming the assessment holds true, Johns will miss a third straight contest as a result of the concussion and the Stars will likely roll with the same six defensemen again Monday. As a result, Jamie Oleksiak and Esa Lindell should continue to see extended looks on the blue line.

