Stars' Stephen Johns: Unlikely to play Monday
Johns (concussion) probably won't be ready to play Monday in Vancouver, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Assuming the assessment holds true, Johns will miss a third straight contest as a result of the concussion and the Stars will likely roll with the same six defensemen again Monday. As a result, Jamie Oleksiak and Esa Lindell should continue to see extended looks on the blue line.
