Johns sustained an upper-body injury in Friday night's 6-4 win over the Flames, the Associated Press reports.

A burgeoning defenseman, Johns was limited to 8:18 of ice time and departed in the second period. While Stars goalies and select fantasy owners will cringe at the thought of possibly losing a guy who's amassed 49 hits and 33 blocked shots through 20 games, the silver lining is that Dallas doesn't hit the ice for another game until Tuesday against the Golden Knights. We fully expect Johns to be reevaluated ahead of that contest.