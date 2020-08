Johns (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Avalanche for Wednesday's Game 3, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Johns continued absence will now reach eight games on the shelf since he was last in action. With the Pennsylvania native still unavailable, the Stars figure to continue utilizing Taylor Fedun on the third pairing. Neither blueliner offers much in terms of fantasy value, so players will want to pursue alternative options.