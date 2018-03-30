Stars' Stephen Johns: Will not return Thursday
Johns (upper body) left Thursday's game in Minnesota and will not return, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Johns did not return to the bench after the first intermission, so it doesn't seem like he'll make it back to this game. The 25-year-old blueliner has eight goals and 15 points on the season, so his absence shouldn't hurt many owners. More information on the extent of his injury should be available after the game.
