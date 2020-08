Johns (undisclosed) will be sidelined for Thursday's Game 6 matchup with the Flames, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Johns registered 16 hits, five blocks and eight shots in his four playoff appearances this season. The 27-year-old defenseman previously missed over a year due to concussion-related issues, so fans will be hoping this latest ailment isn't related. In the meantime, Taylor Fedun will maintain his spot in the third pairing.