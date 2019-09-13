Stars' Stephen Johns: Won't skate at training camp
Johns (head) is out indefinitely and won't participate in Dallas' training camp, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
This is a disheartening development, as Johns appeared to be making major strides in his recovery from post-traumatic headaches this offseason, partaking in on-ice training on his own and also skating at the Stars' development camp. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18, and this point it looks like he might be in danger of missing the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.