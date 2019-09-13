Johns (head) is out indefinitely and won't participate in Dallas' training camp, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

This is a disheartening development, as Johns appeared to be making major strides in his recovery from post-traumatic headaches this offseason, partaking in on-ice training on his own and also skating at the Stars' development camp. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18, and this point it looks like he might be in danger of missing the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign.