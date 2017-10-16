Stars' Stephen Johns: Wrecking ball against Colorado
Johns finished Saturday's win over the Avs with an assist and a team-leading six hits.
It was a solid game for Johns. He also contributed three shots and three blocked shots. This is basically the best case scenario for anyone rostering Johns. His ceiling isn't high, but he's capable of contributing decent numbers across categories.
