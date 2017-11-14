Stars' Stephen Johns: Wrecking ball lays eight hits
Johns laid eight hits and blocked three shots in the Stars' loss to Carolina on Monday.
Despite only appearing in 14 games, Johns ranks third on the team in hits and second in blocked shots. He can provide value there, but his offense leaves something to be desired. The 25-year-old averages less than two shots per game and has just five points on the year.
