The Stars placed Kero on the taxi squad Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 28-year-old suited up in 49 games with AHL Texas last season, racking up eight goals and 33 points over that span. With uncertainty surrounding the team with COVID-19, Kero could begin the season between the taxi squad and active roster. Kero has 136 games of NHL experience in his career, and he's accumulated 62 points over that span.