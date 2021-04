Kero scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Kero struck just 2:55 into the game on a pass from Jamie Benn. The 28-year-old Kero hasn't done much on offense with just six points and 27 shots on net through 28 games. He's been good enough to stick in the lineup for 11 of the Stars' 12 contests in April, but he mainly works in a bottom-six role. He played on the second line Tuesday due to Roope Hintz (lower body) not suiting up.