Kero registered two assists in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

Kero set up Joe Pavelski for the opening tally at 11:36 of the first period, and then added a secondary assist on Jamie Oleksiak's third-period marker. The two assists were Kero's first points since he entered the lineup Monday. He's added three blocked shots, four shots on net and a plus-1 rating while working on the top line while Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz are sidelined by lower-body injuries.