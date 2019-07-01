Stars' Tanner Kero: Inks two-year contract
Kero penned a two-year, two-way deal with Dallas on Monday.
Kero spent the entire 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Utica, where he put together a solid season, as he racked up 24 goals and 33 helpers in 67 outings. The 26-year-old should be a factor during training camp, but may have to start the year in the minors awaiting a call-up.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...