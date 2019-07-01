Kero penned a two-year, two-way deal with Dallas on Monday.

Kero spent the entire 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Utica, where he put together a solid season, as he racked up 24 goals and 33 helpers in 67 outings. The 26-year-old should be a factor during training camp, but may have to start the year in the minors awaiting a call-up.