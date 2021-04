Kero recorded two power-play assists in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Kero isn't known to see much power-play time, but he got a chance Thursday and helped out on goals by Radek Faksa and Denis Gurianov. Through 29 appearances, Kero has eight points, 28 shots on net and 22 hits. When he draws into the lineup, he typically works in a bottom-six role.