Kero registered an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Kero has a goal and an assist in his last two games, doubling his season point total to four in 14 appearances. The 28-year-old forward doesn't usually add much else on the stat sheet. His fourth-line role will likely keep him off the fantasy radar even if he earns more playing time from his recent uptick on offense.