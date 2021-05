Kero notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Kero earned the secondary helper on a Jamie Oleksiak goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Kero has seen more playing time this season than expected. He's produced 10 points, 35 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 37 appearances as a bottom-six option for the Stars.