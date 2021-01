Kero was activated from the taxi squad Sunday.

Kero is now eligible to play in Sunday's home game against the Predators. The Stars need the depth because Jamie Benn (lower body) is day-to-day and Joel Kiviranta (lower body) is on IR. Kero hasn't played an NHL game since the 2017-18 season, but he produced eight goals and 25 assists over 49 games with AHL Texas last year.