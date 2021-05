Kero signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Stars on Monday.

Kero will bolster Dallas' organizational depth, as he can play as a top forward with AHL Texas or slide into a bottom-six role with the big club when called upon. The 28-year-old Michigan native had three goals and seven assists in 39 games for the Stars in 2020-21, spending the whole season at the NHL level as the team frequently battled injuries up front.