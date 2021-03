Kero scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in a 3-0 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Kero broke in all alone late in the second and beat Thomas Greiss with a slick forehand-to-backhand move, snapping a scoreless deadlock with his first goal in Dallas. The 28-year-old product of Michigan Tech University played his first four NHL seasons with Chicago before spending the last two years in the AHL. Kero has suited up 13 times for the Stars in 2020-21, picking up three points.