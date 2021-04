The Stars recalled Fedun to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against Columbus.

Fedun has resided on the team's taxi squad for the entire season, as Thursday marks his first call up to the active roster. In 27 games with the Stars last season, the 32-year-old recorded two goals and nine points across 13:45 of average ice time. He'll likely add some depth to the defensive corps with Andrej Sekera dealing with a lower-body issue.