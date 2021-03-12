site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: stars-taylor-fedun-assigned-to-ahl-affiliate | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Stars' Taylor Fedun: Assigned to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fedun was assigned to AHL Texas on Friday.
Fedun has yet to crack the Stars' lineup this season, so he'll head to the AHL for some much-needed playing time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read