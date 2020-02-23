The Stars recalled Fedun from AHL Texas on Sunday following his conditioning stint.

Fedun had been a healthy scratch for 10 straight games before heading to the minors as the team wanted the blue liner to stay fresh. The 31-year-old suited up for the last five games in the AHL, recording two assists in that span. Fedun only has nine points in 27 games with the Stars this campaign, so even if he draws into the lineup for Sunday's game, it likely won't affect things from a fantasy perspective.