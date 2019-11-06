Fedun managed an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Fedun's third-period shot was not trapped by Philipp Grubauer, allowing Corey Perry to pounce for a goal on the rebound. Fedun has done well with six helpers in 14 games this year from a limited third-pairing role. The 31-year-old may be pressed into a larger role with John Klingberg (lower body) expected to be on the shelf for two weeks.