Fedun was awarded an assist after Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Fedun was not initially credited with the secondary helper on Tyler Seguin's overtime goal, but it will go into the books as the defenseman's first point of the year. He had 11 points in 54 games with the Stars last season, a career-best performance.

